Kenya among countries to get Covid-19 vaccine technology

WHO has announced six African countries will benefit from technology transfer for Covid-19 vaccines.

What you need to know:

  • The countries will receive mRNA technology used to produce vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna.

The World Health Organization on Friday announced six African countries that will benefit from technology transfer for Covid-19 vaccines, boosting the continent’s ability to produce more doses locally.

