One vaccine dose enough if you’ve had Covid: Study

What you need to know:

  • The human immune response to vaccines and infections results in the production of antibodies
  • These provide immunity and the creation of memory B cells.
  • Memory B cells help in long-term immunity.

Patients who have previously been infected with Covid-19 may not need two doses of Covid-19 vaccines that use the mRNA technology, shows a study.

