Kagame welcomes France 'change' on Rwanda as archives opened

Two French soldiers stand guard at the Nyarushishi Tutsis refugees’ camp on April 30, 1994.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Wednesday signalled he was ready for a new phase in ties with France after a landmark report acknowledged French responsibility over the 1994 genocide, as Paris ordered the opening of key archives.

