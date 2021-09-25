Kagame says troops will stay put in Cabo Delgado to ensure stability

President Paul Kagame

President Paul Kagame in Pemba, Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, on a visit to the Rwandan soldiers deployed there. 


Photo credit: AFP

By  Arnaldo Vieira

What you need to know:

  • Kagame was on his first visit to the country since the Rwandan deployment two months ago.
  • He said the troops were ready to embark on another task of rebuilding and protecting the country.

President Paul Kagame has praised the Rwandan troops deployed to fight insurgents in Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique for their good work fighting insurgents.

