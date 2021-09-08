Soldiers reclaim areas seized by militants in Mozambique

Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi

Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi.

Photo credit: File | Pool | AFP

By  Arnaldo Vieira

Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi on Tuesday announced that the country's armed forces, with the help of Rwanda and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) forces, have reclaimed nearly all areas that were seized by militants in Cabo Delgado province.

