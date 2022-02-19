Jihadists kill 40 civilians in northern Mali

French soldiers

Malian people waving to French soldiers as a convoy of armoured vehicles leave Bamako and start a deployment to the north of Mali as part of the "Serval" operations on January 15, 2013. 

Photo credit: Eric Feferberg| AFP

By  AFP

An Islamic State-linked group killed around 40 civilians this week in a northern region of Mali that has been plagued by clashes between rival jihadist groups, local sources told AFP on Friday.

