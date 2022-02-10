Broken lives: Central Mali's spiral of violence

Soldier, schoolgirl, teacher, jihadist... In the nightmare of central Mali, each has a tale to tell of violence, survival and loss.

In interviews conducted over 18 months, eight people have told AFP how their lives have been dramatically shaped by this brutal conflict in the heart of the Sahel.

Central Mali is one of the world's most violent places -- an arid region stalked by ethnic killings, tit-for-tat violence and relentless attacks on troops, police or other perceived symbols of the state.

Violence has gripped the region since 2015, when firebrand preacher Amadou Koufa established an Al-Qaeda-aligned jihadist group.

Recruiting at the time from within his own Fulani group, who are also known as Peul, his movement fed suspicions against the semi-nomadic herder community. An ethnic powder-keg was lit.

"I was convinced that these people they call jihadists had more respect for humans than the army," said Bilal, 37, a Bambara.

He joined the jihadists as he was unable to make ends meet by selling fish. The eight were interviewed in the capital, Bamako, the volatile central town of Mopti or the city of Sevare. Their names have been changed by AFP for their protection.

Lots of friction

An anonymous teacher poses in a school classroom in central Mali on May 25, 2020. He had a great career, but that all came to a halt one Wednesday in November 2017, at 11.45am, when he found himself on his knees with an assault rifle to his head. Photo credit: Michele Cattani | AFP

Central Mali is a place of many ethnicities, and frictions, especially over land, are common.

These ancient antagonisms flared when Koufa's group emerged.

Today, the region has been swept by a wildfire of hatred and mistrust. Nearly 200,000 people have fled their homes, and thousands have been killed.

No-one, it seems, has been spared -- as Rokia, a woman aged about 50 from the nomadic Bozo ethnic group, knows only too well.

Her family of fishermen was stopped by jihadists on the banks of the Niger River in 2018. Her husband Ba, her brothers Amadou and Sinbarma, and her sons Mahamat and Lassana were taken away.

"I don't sleep, life no longer makes sense. Things can carry on or stop, it doesn't matter to me," she said.

A woman belonging to the ethnic group of Bozo poses in her hut in central Mali on March 15, 2021. She lost everything "three years and two months ago" when the five pinasses of her clan were going up the river towards the large lakes of the interior delta of the Niger River but at the water's edge, jihadists told to the 23 fishermen to stop their boats. They were all members of her family and they never returned from the bushes. There are only two men left in the family: an old man who was in hospital that day, and little Ali, born a few weeks after the event. Her female family no longer fish. Photo credit: Michele Cattani | AFP

Some ethnic groups have formed so-called self-defence forces, such as the Dan Nan Ambassagou, which sprang up within the traditional Dogon hunter community.

When jihadists arrived in Georges' village, he joined a Dogon militia.

"As the eldest, I'd inherited protective amulets and my father's hunting rifle. The responsibility fell to me, I had to go and fight," the ex-militiaman, aged in his 40s, said.

The Dan Nan Ambassagou has been accused by NGOs and the UN of carrying out massacres in Fulani villages, an allegation it denies.

The force has officially been dissolved but remains active.

Fourteen-year-old Fulani schoolgirl Fatoumata survived an attack on her village because, she said, after the shooting "they must have thought I was dead."

In central Mali, places seen as symbols of the state are targeted by jihadists.

"We knew the situation wasn't good. We'd heard of schools that had closed but we continued, for the children's sake," teacher Sidiki, 36, said.

Malick, a soldier aged about 30, described the terror of a jihadist ambush that killed or wounded his comrades.

For those on the front line, "often, food, medicine and munitions are lacking," he said.

Fulani merchant Kassim, 42, told how he was held in detention for 28 days because "they think that we, the Fulani, all agree with jihad."

A number of villages have signed peace agreements -- sometimes under duress -- with jihadists.

Then there is the case of radio journalist Bachir, a 42-year-old Fulani, which illustrates how minds have been horribly distorted by the violence.