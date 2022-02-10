Broken lives: Central Mali's spiral of violence

mali jihadists

An anonymous soldier poses in his room in Mali on 25 April 2021. Years before his life changed in a second, his vehicle passed over an improvised explosive device, a favourite method of jihadist groups in Mali.  

Photo credit: Michele Cattani | AFP

By  AFP

Soldier, schoolgirl, teacher, jihadist... In the nightmare of central Mali, each has a tale to tell of violence, survival and loss.

