Four French soldiers wounded in Burkina Faso bomb blast: army

French soldiers

French soldiers of the operation Barkhane, an anti-insurgent operation in Sahel, equipped with binoculars, stands guard on March 8, 2016 at the Paskal camp in Timbuktu. 

Photo credit: Pascal Guyot | AFP

By  AFP

Four French soldiers were wounded in an improvised explosive device blast in northern Burkina Faso, France's military told AFP Tuesday evening.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.