I will restore Tanga’s lost glory, Magufuli promises

Korogwe. President John Magufuli has promised to restore the “lost glory” of the port city of Tanga, which was once Tanzania’s industrial shining star.

Dr Magufuli, who held a campaign rally in Korogwe town, said much was planned for the north eastern region in the next five years if he wins the presidential election.

“Tanga has a long history, which we need to restore in the coming five years. The first school was built by Germans here and the region had many factories, which died,” said Dr Magufuli during the rally at the Korogwe Teachers’ College grounds.

The Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) candidate running for re-election said the revival of train services between Dar es Salaam and Arusha through parts of Tanga would help boost trade in the region.

“We want you to do more business with other regions through alternative means of transport,” he said as he promised to improve the railway.

Dr Magufuli also said he targeted to ensure 95 per cent water access in the coming five years as part of the strategies to make Tanga regain its historical position in the development of Tanzania.

He also promised expansion of the Tanga Airport so that it would accommodate bigger planes.

Dr Magufuli also assured the residents of Tanga that the oil pipeline project from Hoima in Uganda to Chongoleani in the region would create jobs and trade opportunities for residents of the region.

Last month, Dr Magufuli and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni signed a deal ordering quick implementation of the $3.5 billion project that is estimated to create 10,000 direct jobs.

In the meeting, all CCM candidates from the region gathered at the rally.

The candidates had a chance to explain government achievements in the last five years and explain why Tanzanians should vote for Dr Magufuli and other CCM candidates.

Health minister Ummy Mwalimu, who is contesting for the Tanga Urban constituency seat, had a chance to count the achievements in the health sector, including the building of health facilities across the country.

“In the last five years, Dr Magufuli reduced the funerals in our homes through improved health services that cut deaths of mothers and children,” said Ms Mwalimu.

At the event, the candidate for Muheza, Mr Hamis Mwinjuma, a famous rapper, entertained the gathering by performing on stage and used the platform to air challenges, which Dr Magufuli promised to address shortly.

Campaigning in Same

Dr Magufuli travelled from Korogwe to Same town in Kilimanjaro Region where he held another rally.

The rally was preceded by some stops on the way, where he campaigned.

In Same, Dr Magufuli was irked by delayed water projects, promising to deal with the contractor.

“I need to get the performance of the project in 30 days from today. Some people might have died for drinking dirty water and this is the responsibility of the contractor,” said Dr Magufuli who summoned the contractor and the project consultant on stage.

He ordered Water Deputy Minister Jumaa Aweso to sit with the contractor and the consultant to resolve any issues and give a report on the performance in 30 days.

Dr Magufuli will hold another rally in Arusha Region on Thursday.

Report by Alawi Masare