HRW details war crimes committed against Eritrean refugees in Tigray

Eritrean refugees carry items during a distribution of items organised the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) at Mai Aini Refugee camp, in Ethiopia, on January 30, 2021. 

Photo credit: Eduardo Soteras | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Eritrean refugees sheltered at camps in Ethiopia's Tigray region have been raped, arrested and killed by warring forces in northern Ethiopia, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Thursday.

