How gold worth billions of dollars is smuggled out of Africa

Bars of gold

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Nation Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The UAE has imported unrefined gold worth billions of dollars from African states since 2006.
  • Over the last decade, gold from Africa has become increasingly important for Dubai.

Every year, billions of dollars’ worth of gold is smuggled out of Africa through Kenya into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Middle East. According to an analysis by Reuters, the Middle East is a gateway to markets in Europe, the United States, and beyond. 

