Gunmen kill 63 security personnel in north west Nigeria

Nigeria bandits kill vigilantes

Fleeing bandits on March 7, 2022 killed 63 vigilantes in Nigeria's Kebbi State. 

Photo credit: Mohammed Momoh | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Abuja

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.