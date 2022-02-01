Bandits kill 39 in Nigeria’s Kaduna and Niger states

Nigerian bandits

Bandits have killed at least 39 people in an attack on some communities in Nigeria’s Kaduna and Niger states.

Photo credit: Mohammed Momoh | Nation Media Group
By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Abuja

