Uhuru Kenyatta, John Magufuli and Raila Odinga
Magufuli-Raila friendship that worried many

By  Justus Ochieng'  &  Patrick Lang'at

  • Magufuli's relationship with Mr Odinga was of more than two decades, and often worried their opponents in both countries.
  • Magufuli caused a diplomatic row when as minister, he attended an ODM function in Kasarani.

Departed Tanzanian President John Joseph Pombe Magufuli had a bitter-sweet relationship with Kenya’s main political leaders, which at times led to diplomatic rows.

