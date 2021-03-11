Former Somali president Ali Mahdi Mohamed dies in Nairobi

Ali Mahdi Mohamed
By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

  • Somalia’s President Mohamed Farmaajo and a host of several opposition politicians condoled with his family, describing Mr Mahdi as a man who loved his country.
  • Farmaajo announced a three-day national mourning period, and announced that there will be a special committee to conduct his burial. He said the former leader will have a state funeral.

Somalia’s former president Ali Mahdi Mohamed has died in Kenya’s capital Nairobi aged 83, officials in Mogadishu and members of his family announced on Wednesday.

