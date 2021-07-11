Explosion in Sudan port city kills four as tensions rise

Sudanese protesters

Sudanese protesters burn tyres during a demonstration in Omdurman, the capital's twin city, urging the government to step down over delayed justice and recent harsh economic reforms, on June 30, 2021. 

Photo credit: Ebrahim Hamid | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tensions have been simmering in recent days in Port Sudan where anti-government protesters have reportedly blocked roads over rising insecurity.

Khartoum,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Nigerian rapper Sound Sultan dies of cancer

  2. DRC Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo dies in Paris

  3. Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Richard Branson touches down

  4. Kenya's Covid-19 cases near 189,000

  5. Algerian PM tests positive for Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.