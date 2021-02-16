Excited Buhari, Nigerians expect Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to reposition WTO

Excitement has hit Nigeria following the appointment of 66-year-old Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the first female and the first African Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The Governing Council of the WTO on Monday approved the appointment of Nigeria’s former Finance and Foreign Affairs minister and former Managing Director of the World Bank.

The organisation noted that history had been made and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari later assured that the organisation will be repositioned.

While congratulating Dr Okonjo-Iweala, President Buhari noted that the new office means more respect for Nigeria. He also expressed confidence that Dr Okonjo-Iweala will ensure excellence and high ethical standards during her tenure from March 1 to August 31, 2025.

“On behalf of the Federal Government and all Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her electioN ... bringing joy and more honour to the country,” a statement said.

The President also spoke of a track record of integrity, diligence and passion for development, which he said will continue to yield positive results and rewards for the world.

He affirmed that Dr Okonjo-Iweala will excel in her new position and validate the global mandate of repositioning and strengthening the multilateral institution for the greater good of all.

In her reaction, Dr Okonjo-Iweala termed her appointment an honour and said she will ensure a strong WTO as this is important “if we are to recover fully and rapidly from the devastation wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“I look forward to working with members to shape and implement the policy responses we need to get the global economy going again. Our organisation faces many challenges but working together we can collectively make the WTO stronger, more agile and better adapted to the realities of today,” she said.

The WTO thanked the former minister for her graciousness and patience throughout the selection process.

“This is a very significant moment for the WTO. On behalf of the General Council, I extend our warmest congratulations to Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment and formally welcome her to this General Council meeting,” said David Walker, the General Council chair.

High praises at home

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Senate President Ahmad Lawan also congratulated Dr Okonjo-Iweala while the former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, described her as a “shining star”.

Mr Okowa, the governor of Dr Okonjo-Iweala’s home state, said: “Over the years, we have all followed your growth and celebrated your noteworthy achievements. This is why, as you begin your new role at the helm of the WTO, I want you to know that you have the unwavering support of both your home state and your country.”

Mr Obi said the appointment was not a surprise to those who know the new WTO boss.

“I am sure she will perform creditably,” he said.

Senate President Lawan urged the new director-general to deploy her famed intellect, experience, energy and integrity in leading the WTO to promote global prosperity through fair trade.

He applauded the quiet but dogged diplomacy of Nigeria and the unwavering commitment of President Buhari which he said contributed to the acknowledgement of the sterling credentials of Dr Okonjo-Iweala and her ultimate triumph in the prolonged contest for the very important position.

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, said Dr Okonjo-Iweala will use her wealth of experience to build stronger alliances to promote multilateral trade, instill the discipline needed to advance the development of world economies and bridge trade gaps between developed and developing economies across the globe.

The confirmation of the appointment came a week after Washington’s vacation of the veto which was placed by former President Donald Trump.

The selection of the new WTO head is predicated on the early resignation of 62-year-old Roberto Azevedo.

Mr Azevedo announced in May 2020 that he would be resigning from the position by August 31, 2020, a year before the official end of his term.

The candidates

Seven candidates vied to become the next head of the beleaguered WTO, with two entering the race just before the close of nominations.

The contestants included Dr Okonjo-Iweala, Britain's International Trade Secretary Liam Fox and Kenya's former WTO general council chair Amina Mohamed.

Others were South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, Mexico's former WTO deputy director-general Jesus Seade Kuri, Egyptian former diplomat Hamid Mamdouh and former Moldovan foreign minister Tudor Ulianovschi.

Ms Mohamed, 58, first ran for the post in 2013. Kenya withdrew from the race in support of the Nigerian, who got 163 of the 164 votes.

The US withheld the only vote, as Trump threw his weight behind 53-year-old Yoo, who pulled out of the contest last week, paving the way for President Joe Biden to back the Nigerian.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala, sits on the board of Gavi, the global vaccine alliance that works with pharmaceutical companies and donors to ensure adequate delivery of inoculation services to the world.

She faces many challenges, including raking in funds to bail out the organisation and the hurdles poor and middle-income countries are encountering in accessing Covid-19 vaccines.

Also, the WTO has grappled with stalled trade talks and struggled to curb tensions between the United States and China.

Under the WTO, the agreement on Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (Trips) addresses the inequality by allowing poor and developing nations to use technology created in rich countries to manufacture cheaper generic drugs and vaccines as long as they are sold within their localities.