Ex-Rwandan PM faces 5-year jail term for issuing bounced cheques

Xinhua,

Rwandan prosecution on Friday demanded a five-year jail term and a fine of 892.2 million Rwandan francs (about USD926,000) for former Prime Minister Pierre Damien Habumuremyi for issuing bounced cheques and breach of trust.

Habumuremyi's trial was held online by Nyarugenge Intermediate Court in the Rwandan capital city Kigali.

He was arrested in July 2020 and for allegedly issuing bounced cheques worth 100 million Rwandan francs (about USD104,000) between 2018 and 2019 when he was the rector of the Christian University of Rwanda, which is now defunct.

During the trial, Habumuremyi denied breach of trust, arguing that there are contracts binding him or the university and the companies that received bounced cheques and he would sort out the matter if released.

His lawyers requested the court to grant him bail saying he has to receive specialised medical care for a heart condition and a vision problem. They said his health will be in danger if he remains in jail.

The former head of the cabinet, who owned the university in Kigali, was jointly accused with the university's Director of Finance Charles Serushyana.

His university was closed in July by the Ministry of Education for failing to fulfil set requirements.

The hearing was adjourned to November 27.