European Union to lift sanctions against Burundi

Bujumbura,

The European Union (EU) has started processes of lifting sanctions against Burundi that stop financial aid to the Burundian government, EU Ambassador to Burundi Claude Bochu said Monday.

In March 2016, the EU suspended its direct financial support to the Burundian government following the political crisis sparked by the controversial third term bid of then President Pierre Nkurunziza.

At the end of May this year, the EU working groups unanimously gave the direction to EU judicial institutions to revoke the suspension of the financial aid to the Burundian government, Bochu told a press briefing after meeting Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

The move follows positive progress initiated by Ndayishimiye in terms of promoting governance, rule of law and human rights, he said, adding that the EU is expecting more positive results.