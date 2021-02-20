EU renews Zimbabwe sanctions citing deepening crisis

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa during a press briefing in Harare on March 17, 2020.

Photo credit: Jekesai Njikizana | AFP

By  Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwe Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The European Union (EU) on Friday renewed its targeted sanctions against Zimbabwe citing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reluctance to reform and worsening human rights violations.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. DR Congo accuses Rwandan Hutu rebels of killing Italian envoy

  2. Wife of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' arrested at US airport

  3. US passes 500,000 Covid deaths

  4. Juja MP dies in Nairobi

  5. S.Africa's anti-graft panel seeks two-year jail for Zuma

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.