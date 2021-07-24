Ethiopia's Afar region urges civilians to fight Tigray rebels

Afar Special Forces

Members of the Afar Special Forces prepare their weapons next to a damaged house in the outskirts of the village of Bisober, Tigray Region, Ethiopia, on December 9, 2020.

Photo credit: Eduardo Soteras |AFP

By  AFP

Ethiopia's Afar region called Friday on civilians to take up arms against rebels from neighbouring Tigray, signalling a potential escalation in fighting that has already displaced tens of thousands this week.

