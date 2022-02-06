I’ll stop at nothing to end Tigray war, Ethiopia’s Abiy says

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks during the 35th Ordinary Session of the AU Summit in Addis Ababa on February 5, 2022. He vowed to do everything he can to end the Tigray conflict.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Saturday said his government will do everything possible to peacefully resolve the ongoing conflict in Tigray, the northern part of the country.

