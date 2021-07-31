Ethiopia neutralises more than 100 suspected rebels

Addis Ababa,

Security Forces in Ethiopia's western Benishangul-Gumuz region have neutralised more than 100 suspected rebels, an Ethiopian official said on Friday.

Abdul-Aziz Mohammed, chief police commissioner of Benishangul-Gumuz region, said dozens of suspected rebels were neutralised in a recent military operation in the Assosa zone of the region.

Mohammed further said scores of rifles were also seized during the recent military operation, reported state media outlet Ethiopia News Agency.

"Most of the neutralized suspected rebels were members of the Gumuz People's Democratic Movement rebel group," he said.

In February, around 2,000 Benishangul-Gumuz region rebels surrendered to the Ethiopian army, after security sweeps by the army forced the fighters to give up their weapons.

In recent months, deadly inter-communal violence, as well as rebel attacks in the East African country's western region, have killed thousands of civilians and displaced more than 100,000 others.