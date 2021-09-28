Ethiopia minister who spoke out about rape in Tigray resigns

Eyerusalem (left), 40, is held by an assistant at a safe house for survivors of sexual assault, in Mekele on February 27, 2021. She was raped in a village outside of Adigrat by Eritrean soldiers.

Photo credit: EDUARDO SOTERAS | AFP

By  AFP

Ethiopia's women's minister, the first federal official to acknowledge rape had taken place during the Tigray war, announced her resignation Monday, without specifying a reason. 

