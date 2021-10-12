Eswatini deploys army to quell school democracy protests

Eswatini

People take pictures of a damaged shop in Mbabane, Eswatini, on June 29, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Soldiers and police have been deployed across schools in Eswatini where students have been protesting for weeks demanding political reforms, pro-democracy groups said on Monday.

