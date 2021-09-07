Eswatini launches fund for victims of June civil unrest

King Mswati III

Eswatini’s King Mswati III at an open public meeting known as Sibaya on July 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Eswatini Government | Courtesy

By  Arnaldo Vieira

Eswatini’s King Mswati III has announced a $70 million kitty to support all those who were affected by June's pro-democracy civil unrest.

