Eight Ugandan top officials barred from entering US over corruption

The United States Department has barred Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and seven other Ugandan officials from entering the United States in its latest sanctions over "significant corruption and gross violations" of human rights.

The other officials include; Ms Among's husband, Moses Magogo; Minister of State for Finance Amos Lugoloobi; former Minister of Karamoja Affairs Mary Goretti Kitutu; former Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs Agness Nandutu and former Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Peter Elwelu.

Speaker Anita Among

The Department also sanctioned Ms Kitutu’s spouse Michael George Kitutu and Lugoloobi’s spouse, Evelyne Nakimera. Mr Magogo, Mr Kitutu and Nakimera were sanctioned because of the actions of their spouses.

“Speaker of Parliament Anita Among is designated due to involvement in significant corruption tied to her leadership of Uganda’s Parliament,” the Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller said in a Thursday afternoon statement.





Ms Kitutu, Ms Nandutu, and Mr Lugoloobi are being designated due to their alleged involvement in significant corruption related to conduct that misused public resources and diverted materials from Uganda’s neediest communities.

State minister for Planning Amos Lugoloobi (centre) arrives at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala on April 17, 2023 where he was charged with being in possession of stolen ironsheets meant for Karamoja sub region. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA



“All four officials (Ms Among, Ms Kitutu, Ms Nandutu, and Mr Lugoloobi) abused their public positions for their personal benefit at the expense of Ugandans,” Mr Miller added.

Lt Gen Elwelu was sanctioned due to his involvement in gross violations of human rights.

“Specifically, Peter Elwelu was involved, while commanding UPDF forces, in extrajudicial killings that were committed by members of the UPDF. As a result of these actions, the designated Ugandan officials are generally ineligible for entry into the United States,” Mr Miller’s statement added.

Former deputy CDC, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu

More sanctions in offing

The Department is reportedly taking steps to impose visa restrictions on several other Ugandan officials for undermining the democratic process and repressing members of marginalized or vulnerable populations in Uganda.

The said Ugandan officials allegedly are responsible for, or complicit in, the repression of Ugandan members of political opposition groups, civil society organizers, and vulnerable communities in Uganda.

Minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Gorreti Kitutu Kimono (L) and her brother Micheal Naboya Kitutu (R) in the dock at Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo, Kampala before they were remanded to Luzira Prison on April 6, 2023.

“The United States stands with Ugandans advocating for democratic principles, a government that delivers for all its citizens, and accountability for actions committed by those who abuse their position through corruption and gross violations of human rights. Impunity allows corrupt officials to stay in power, slows the pace of development, facilitates crime, and causes unequal distribution of resources, which can affect underrepresented and underserved populations disproportionally,” Mr Miller further said.

According to him, the sanctions made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2024 (Div. F, P.L. 118-47) reaffirm the U.S. commitment to support transparency in Uganda’s democratic processes, counter corruption globally, and address the broader culture of impunity that prevents all Ugandans from enjoying their human rights and fundamental freedoms.

FUFA president Moses Magogo

“The additional steps to impose visa restrictions on multiple other Ugandan individuals are being taken under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act under the policy Secretary Blinken expanded in December 2023.”

Opposition reacts

National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine welcomed the sanctions saying: “It has been our call to the civilized world not to keep a blind eye to the impunity perpetuated by the Museveni regime.”

“We hope more individuals and organizations responsible for the suffering of our people will be sanctioned. This sends a clear message to those responsible for gross violations of human rights; those responsible for the plunder of our nation's resources, that yes, today they control all institutions that should be holding them accountable, but they are not far from accountability,” the former presidential contender posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

UK sanctions

US sanctions come weeks after the United Kingdom also imposed travel bans and asset freeze against Ms Among, Ms Kitutu, and Ms Nandutu.

On April 30, the UK government, in a first, invoked the Global Anti-Corruption sanctions regime on Ms Among as well as Ms Kitutu and Ms Nandutu following their involvement in the iron sheets (mabaati) theft scandal.

State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Ms Agness Nandutu in the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo, Kampala on April 19, 2023. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

The three were sanctioned alongside 42 other individuals from Bulgaria, Kosovo, Colombia, Russia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Zimbabwe, Israel, Lebanon, Honduras, Equatorial Guinea, and Guatemala.

“Specifically, Among, whilst Speaker of Parliament of Uganda and Member of Parliament for Bukedea District, is or has been responsible for or engaged in serious corruption,” reads in part the consolidated list of financial sanctions targets in the UK by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation.

Speaker Among described the sanctions as “politically motivated” over her stance on homosexuality, especially the Anti-Homosexuality law and vowed not to back down.



