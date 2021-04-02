Egypt to seek over $1bn compensation for Suez Canal losses caused by stuck ship

A satellite image of the Taiwan-owned MV 'Ever Given' (Evergreen)

Photo credit: AFP

By  Xinhua

  • The 224,000-ton Panama-flagged ship was grounded in the vital Suez waterway on March 23 and was refloated six days later.
  • Eqypt says compensation demanded is not only for the financial losses, but includes the expenses of using dredgers and tugboats and the physical damage caused during the salvage process. 

Egypt's Suez Canal Authority (SCA) will seek over $1 billion in compensation for the losses caused by a container ship, Ever Given, that was stuck in the waterway and blocking navigation for six days, SCA chairman Osama Rabie has said.

