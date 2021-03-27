Egypt's canal chief says human error could be behind ship's grounding

Egypt's Suez Canal

This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows tug boats and dredgers on March 27, 2021, attempting to free the Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across Egypt's Suez Canal.

Photo credit: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Billions of dollars-worth of cargo are now stalled at either end of the vital shipping lane linking Asia and Europe.

Suez,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The secret plot to cut Raila down to size

  2. Homeboyz Radio sacks Shaffie Weru, DJ Joe Mfalme

  3. Covid update: 2,008 new cases reported

  4. PRIME We got the Covid-19 jab, this is how we feel

  5. When matters of heart cloud mind: Case of Prof Kaloki

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.