Egypt pledges support to Libya's new interim PM

Sisi with Abdul Hamid Dbeibah

A handout picture released by the Egyptian Presidency on February 18, 2021 shows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) with Libya's interim prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah at the Ittihadia presidential Palace in the capital Cairo.

Photo credit: Egyptian Presidency | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Libya's Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was in Cairo on his first official visit abroad since he was selected at UN-led talks earlier this month as prime minister, part of an interim executive to lead Libya until December elections.

Cairo,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Moi Girls' High School in Eldoret closed indefinitely

  2. Nigeria unexpectedly comes out of recession

  3. Australia and Facebook in talks over sweeping news ban                                                

  4. Gunfire breaks out at opposition march in Mogadishu

  5. Ruto: I was locked out of Uhuru meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.