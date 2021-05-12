Egypt discovers 250 tombs, 4,200 years old

This combination of handout pictures provided by Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities on May 11, 2021 shows a view of newly discovered tombs in the southern province of Sohag, dating back about 4,200 years. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Egyptian archaeologists have discovered around 250 tombs in the country's southern province of Sohag, dating back about 4,200 years, the antiquities ministry said Tuesday.

