Egypt autopsy offers new clues 3,600 years after murder

Sahar Saleem

Dr Sahar Saleem placing the mummy in the CT scanner.

Photo credit: Sahar Saleem

By  AFP

Cairo

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Vihiga county assembly approves BBI Bill

  2. Bonchari MP's burial date announced

  3. All out fight to save BBI

  4. Kenya records 6 new Covid deaths

  5. Three judges to hear petitions against city deputy governor

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.