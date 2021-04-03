No Easter celebrations in Tanzania as country mourns Magufuli

Tanzania church

A man at a Palm Sunday mass in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on April 5, 2020.

Photo credit: AFP

  • Following Magufuli's death, Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced state mourning for 21 days according to the National Funeral Act.

  • The official mourning period began on March 18 and ends on April 7. Easter falls within this period.

While Christians around the world look forward to celebrating Easter on Sunday, April 4, the Tanzanian Police Force has said it does not expect to see celebrations as in previous years.

