DR Congo declares third wave of Covid-19

Staff members of the Congolese Ministry of Health perform a COVID-19 test at a private residence in Goma, northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on March 31, 2020.

Photo credit: Alexis Huguet | AFP
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In a message to the Congolese people on Thursday, the Minister of Health, Hygiene and Prevention announced that there has been a rise in new infections in the DRC.

Kinshasa,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. NHIF on the spot over loss of Sh200 million

  2. PRIME Queries on role of police in enforced disappearances

  3. PRIME Mid-term break that has rattled parents

  4. Africa's Covid-19 cases near 4.87 million

  5. 'It was a war': Ethnic killings cloud Ethiopia's election buildup

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.