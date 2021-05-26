Kinshasa residents still banking on 'God's protection' from Covid

By  AFP

Experts are trying to figure out why Covid seems relatively absent in Kinshasa, the bustling, chaotic and overcrowded capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

But for many inhabitants, the city has been spared either through a miracle or -- in their view -- the disease was not as dangerous as billed.

"Covid in Kin? It doesn't exist," is heard around the sprawling city, where cases of the coronavirus were first reported more than a year ago.

"If Covid was really here, we would all be dead!" contended Lonzo, a hawker at a popular market.

"In the streets, on the buses, at home, we all live stuck together, trapped," he added, gesturing at the teeming crowds and the noisy traffic jams.

