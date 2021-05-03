DR Congo declares end of 12th Ebola epidemic

Three medical workers check on an Ebola patient in a Biosecure Emergency care Unite (CUBE) on August 15, 2018 in Beni, DR Congo.

Photo credit: John Wessels | AFP
Patrick Ilunga

By Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

 The Democratic Republic of Congo has officially declared the end of the 12th Ebola epidemic in the country. The virus was first discovered in the country in the1970s.

