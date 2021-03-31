Djibouti President Guelleh set to run for fifth term

President Ismail Omar Guelleh

This file photo taken on April 02, 2014 shows Djibouti's president Ismail Omar Guelleh waving as he arrives for the 4th EU-Africa summit on April 2, 2014 at the EU Headquarters in Brussels. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Guelleh's  challengers in the 2016 election have all called for a boycott of the ballot.
  • So bad is corruption of Guelleh’s government that its activities have been described as a violation of human rights.

The long-time president of Djibouti, Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, has launched his re-election campaign in the run-up to national elections on 9 April. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Cameroon: No country for young men 

  2. Kenya records 984 new Covid-19 cases

  3. Judge recuses himself from Mwilu case

  4. Two Kenyan drivers attacked, killed in S.Sudan

  5. Raila: I'm Covid-19 negative

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.