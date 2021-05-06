Defiant ANC boss 'suspends' Cyril Ramaphosa from party

Ace Magashule ANC

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule.

Photo credit: File | AFP
By  Chris Erasmus

South Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

A desperate ‘fight-back’ by loyalists of former South African president Jacob Zuma has seen a doomed effort by the ruling party’s suspended secretary-general, Ace Magashule, to in turn ‘suspend’ President Cyril Ramaphosa.

