Lord's Resistance Army commander faces war crimes sentence

Dominic Ongwen

Dominic Ongwen appears before the ICC in January 2015.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

The International Criminal Court will on Thursday sentence a child soldier turned Lord's Resistance Army commander for a litany of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Uganda.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 25 deaths, 705 new cases

  2. Court awards Nyali MP Sh1m over defamatory story

  3. Somalia restores diplomatic ties with Kenya

  4. Tanganyika officials impeach Kabila's brother

  5. Zimbabwe mulls mass killing of elephants

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.