Death toll in Sudan clashes rises to 87

Clashes in Sudan's West Darfur region has left at least 87 people dead and 191 others injured. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  AFP

Five days of fighting in Sudan's West Darfur region has left at least 87 people dead, medics said Wednesday, with thousands fleeing the latest outbreak of violence.

