Britain has banned passengers from Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo in an attempt to block the coronavirus variant identified in South Africa.

The ban, which came into force from on Friday, will not apply to British and Irish nationals and those with residency rights returning to the country, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a tweet.

