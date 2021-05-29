Covid-19: Uganda mulls second lockdown amid second wave

Covid curfew in Uganda

Uganda police officers and members of the Local Defence Unit (LDU), a paramilitary force composed of civilians, patrol during the curfew after 7pm in Kampala, Uganda, on April, 29, 2020.

Photo credit: Sumy Sadurni | AFP
monitor

By  Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Only 577, 036 people have so far been vaccinated with a total of 1,100,350 virus tests conducted since March last year.

Uganda's Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 700 new Covid-19 infections and one more death as the government pondered a second lockdown as a radical measure against the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Uhuru in Kisumu: A visit like no other

  2. PRIME Tea agency offers farmers poisoned chalice

  3. Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile dies

  4. Vietnam discovers new hybrid virus variant

  5. PRIME Ruto’s fears ahead of 2022

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.