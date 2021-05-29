Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass 4.8 million: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa,

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 4,802,687 as of Friday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 129,753 while 4,343,800 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt were the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa had recorded the highest Covid-19 cases in Africa at 1,649,977, while the two northern African countries -- Morocco and Tunisia -- reported 518,122 and 340,250 cases as of Friday, respectively.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa was the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa was the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.



