Court says Nnamdi Kanu’s 2017 arrest illegal, charges to continue

Nnamdi Kanu

Nigerian-British separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu attends a trial for treasonable felony at the Federal High Court in Abuja on February 9, 2016.

Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei | AFP
By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

A Nigerian Court on Wednesday ruled the 2017 violent arrest of a man accused of secessionist push in the country was illegal, even though it sustained the state’s charges of treason against him. 

