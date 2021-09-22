Congolese Nobel laureate: Establish war crimes tribunal for DRC

In this file photograph taken on October 6, 2018, Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege talks to the press at the Panzi hospital in Bukavu, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's South Kivu province, a day after receiving the prestigious award. 


Photo credit:  Alain Wandimoyi | AFP
Patrick Ilunga

Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

Congolese surgeon Denis Mukwege may be a global hero, famed for reconstructing the damaged organs of women and children sexually violated in the country’s war.

