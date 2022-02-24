Congo Brazzaville to get Africa's first Artificial Intelligence research centre

The new centre will offer training in AI and robotics for researchers, youths and interested citizens. 

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (Uneca) is set to launch the region's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) research centre in Brazzaville, capital of the Republic of Congo.

