Col Mamady Doumbouya, mastermind of Guinea coup, sworn in as President

Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya Guinea coup

Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya (centre), the Guinean coup leader. 

Photo credit: John Wessels | AFP

By  Nation Reporter  &  AFP

Guinea coup leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya has been sworn in as transitional President.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.