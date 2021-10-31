Climate change pressure fueling conflict in horn of Africa

Somalia floods

A man carries a television through waist-deep flood water in Mogadishu on May 20, 2018. 

Photo credit: Mohamed Abdiwahab | AFP

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Communities in the Horn of Africa have been urged to address challenges occasioned by climate change, which threatens to exacerbate both the frequency and severity of extreme weather events and undercut significant development gains achieved over the last decade.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.