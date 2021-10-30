Africa remains excluded from climate change financing

Samburu drought

A herdsboy walks on a dry dam at Lerata in Samburu East in this picture taken on July 15, 2021.

By  Jean-Paul Adam

Director of Technology, Climate Change and Natural Resources Division

UN Economic Commission for Africa

Jean-Paul Adam, Seychelles former Foreign Affairs minister, is the director of Technology, Climate Change and Natural Resources Division at the UN Economic Commission for Africa. He spoke to Wanjohi Kabukuru for Africa Renewal about Africa’s priorities at the global climate talks (COP26) taking place in Glasgow during 31 October to 12 November 2021:

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.