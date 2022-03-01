China puts 'aggressive' terms on Entebbe Airport loan - researchers

Entebbe International Airport

Passengers arriving on international flights leave the international arrivals lobby at Entebbe International Airport. Uganda will channel all revenue from the airport into an account held jointly with the lender.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

A top Chinese lender has imposed "aggressive" repayment terms on a $200 million loan to expand Uganda's Entebbe International Airport, US-based research lab AidData says, criticising the bank for forcing the government to repay its debt before funding public services.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.